Peanuts normally grow two nuts per pod, seen here dried and opened.

Peanuts are an American favorite and a popular snack food. Peanuts are eaten as whole, salted nuts, are mashed into peanut butter, and are a common ingredient in many types of candy.

The peanut is a tender annual belonging to the pea family. It grows 6 inches to 2 feet tall, depending on type. The bunch type grows upright; the runner type spreads out over the ground. Small clusters of yellow, sweet pea-like flowers grow on stems called pegs. The pegs grow down and push into the soil, and the nuts develop 1 to 3 inches under ground from the pegs.

Peanuts are not grown commercially north of Washington, D.C., but they can be grown farther north for fun.

Common Name: Peanut

Scientific Name: Arachis hypogaca

Hardiness: Very Tender (will not survive first frost)

