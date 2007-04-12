Home & Garden
Next  

Pecan Tree

by C. Colston Burrell
Pecan tree is a large, lush See more pictures of trees.

The pecan tree is a tall, massive tree, ideal for large spaces. It is a dual-purpose tree, grown both as a shade tree and for its delicious nuts.

Trees Image Gallery

Description of pecan tree: This majestic tree is the largest of the hickories -- growing 70 to 100 feet high -- with a symmetrical, broadly oval crown. The compound deciduous leaves are dark green and bear 11 to 17 leaflets. It has good fall coloration.

Growing pecan tree: Transplant when young, since the tree has a deep taproot that is easily damaged. Plant in deep, organic, well-drained soils in full sun.

Uses for pecan tree: The pecan makes a good skyline tree or shade tree for large spaces. Selected varieties are prolific nut producers. Check with local growers, since each seems to be best adapted to a specific region.

Pecan tree related varieties: There are many pecan clones, but most seem to be site-specific: They grow or produce poorly outside a narrow climate range. Always choose a variety from among those that have a reputation of doing well locally.

Scientific name of pecan tree: Carya illinoinensis

Want more information on trees and gardening? Try:

  • Shade Trees: Towering overhead, shade trees can complement even the biggest house, and define the amount of sunlight that reaches your yard.
  • Flowering Trees: Many trees offer seasonal blooms that will delight any visitor to your yard or garden.
  • Types of Trees: Looking for fresh ideas about what to plant? Find out about different species that can turn your yard into a verdant oasis.
  • Gardening: Get great tips about how to keep your garden healthy and thriving.

