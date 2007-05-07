Most peperomias are low-growing, but that is all they have in common other than their curious, mousetail flowers. Emerald ripple (P. caperata) has heart-shaped, puckered leaves. Baby rubber plant (P. obtusifolia) has thick, upright stems and fleshy, spoon-shaped, often variegated leaves. The watermelon peperomia (P. argyreia) has nearly round, flat, silver-striped leaves.
These are only a few of the many varieties. Smaller varieties are good choices for dish gardens and open terrariums.
Peperomia Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Peperomia sp.
Common Name: Peperomia
Light Requirement for Peperomia: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Peperomia: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Peperomia: High
Temperature for Peperomia: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Peperomia: Balanced
Potting Mix for Peperomia: All-Purpose
Propagation of Peperomia: Division, Leaf Cuttings, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Peperomia: Table, Terrarium
Care Rating for Peperomia: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.