Perennial Pea, Sweet Pea

Perennial pea, or sweet pea, vines are wildflowers imported from Europe and now naturalized over much of the Northeast. The word Lathyrus is Latin for a "thick pottage" and refers to the use of pea seeds in porridge.
Description of perennial pea: Perennial pea is a vining plant with paired leaflets of light green with winged stems. It bears tendrils and sweet-pealike flowers of pink, bluish-red, or white and blooms in August. Perennial pea ease of care: Easy.
Advertisement
How to grow perennial pea: Perennial peas do well in any good garden soil, often reaching a length of 10 feet in one season. In fact, they sometimes do too well and can become a garden pest.
Propagating perennial pea: By division or by seed.
Uses for perennial pea: They are perfect for ground covers, especially for hard-to-plant slopes and banks. They also grow on trellises. The flowers are excellent when cut.
Perennial pea related varieties: 'Albus' has white flowers, and 'Splendens' has dark, reddish-purple flowers.
Scientific name for perennial pea: Lathyrus latifolius