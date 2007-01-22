Most people don't think about their soil before gardening. If your soil has equal percentages of sand, silt, and clay, you probably won't need to amend it. This average soil has intermediate characteristics and is generally well suited for good gardening.

You have more options for planting perennial flowers if you have average soil, but that doesn't mean that your flowers will automatically flourish. Make sure that your yard also gets enough light, and that you're watering enough for each plant's needs.

On this page, we've included a list of perennials for average soil. Be sure to check with your local garden center to ensure these perennials can grow well in your area. We've included perennials for average soil, as well as perennials for dry and moist soil.

Blue to Purple Average Soil Perennials:

Average Soil Perennial Grasses and Foliage:

Multicolor Average Soil Perennials:

White to Green Average Soil Perennials:

Yellow to Orange Average Soil Perennials:

Average to Dry Soil Perennials:

Average to Moist Soil Perennials:

