Gardening in the shade can be difficult if you try to grow the wrong plants. Perennials for full shade grow best in gardens that don't get a lot of light.

Grow perennials for full shade under thickly branched trees or evergreens. A garden that's located here will receive little or no direct sun. Only a limited number of plants are suitable for this situation.

If your garden gets some light, consider planting perennials for part shade. A few perennials, such as lungwort, survive in partial shade and full shade. Select these plants if you are unsure about the type of shade you receive.

On this page, we've included the best perennial for full shade, as well as a list of perennials that do well in partial shade and full sun. Before planting, make sure to check with your garden center to make sure that the perennials you've selected will flourish in your locale.

Perennial for Full Shade

Full Shade and Partial Shade Perennials

Full Shade, Full Sun, and Part Shade Perennials

