3 Ways to Perk Up Your Outdoor Areas

A painted canvas floor cloth is a durable way to add a splash of color and your own creativity to an outdoor seating area. Using stencils or painting freehand, floor mats can be seasonal, or represent a special occasion. What better welcoming gesture to a large cookout than a colorful floor cloth saying "Thanks for coming!" along with the date of your soiree?

MATERIALS

Pre-primed artist's floor canvas slightly larger than the space you would like to cover

Latex paint

Brushes

Heavy-duty fabric glue

Non-yellowing polyurethane

INSTRUCTIONS

Fold under all of the canvas edges 1-1/4 inches and glue in place with fabric glue. Cut away excess at corners so it will lie flat. Paint the background of your design. You may want to use two coats Paint the designs of the rest of your floor cloth, including any stencil work. Cover the completed work with at least two coats of non-yellowing polyurethane to protect from damage. Apply to both sides.

You can get creative with your canvas. Try dying it to match your décor and attaching dowel rods to create a colorful, new hammock. Hang it from the porch ceiling or between two trees to make a beautiful place to relax.