Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Outdoor Living

3 Ways to Perk Up Your Outdoor Areas

by Home Made Simple

2. Decorative Floor Mat

A painted canvas floor cloth is a durable way to add a splash of color and your own creativity to an outdoor seating area. Using stencils or painting freehand, floor mats can be seasonal, or represent a special occasion. What better welcoming gesture to a large cookout than a colorful floor cloth saying "Thanks for coming!" along with the date of your soiree?

MATERIALS

  • Pre-primed artist's floor canvas slightly larger than the space you would like to cover
  • Latex paint
  • Brushes
  • Heavy-duty fabric glue
  • Non-yellowing polyurethane

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Fold under all of the canvas edges 1-1/4 inches and glue in place with fabric glue. Cut away excess at corners so it will lie flat.
  2. Paint the background of your design. You may want to use two coats
  3. Paint the designs of the rest of your floor cloth, including any stencil work.
  4. Cover the completed work with at least two coats of non-yellowing polyurethane to protect from damage. Apply to both sides.

You can get creative with your canvas. Try dying it to match your décor and attaching dowel rods to create a colorful, new hammock. Hang it from the porch ceiling or between two trees to make a beautiful place to relax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Get Rid of Rats

From Garden to Table: Recipes from Your Backyard

English vs. French vs. Japanese: An International Garden Primer

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement