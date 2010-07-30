3 Ways to Perk Up Your Outdoor Areas

2. Decorative Floor Mat
A painted canvas floor cloth is a durable way to add a splash of color and your own creativity to an outdoor seating area. Using stencils or painting freehand, floor mats can be seasonal, or represent a special occasion. What better welcoming gesture to a large cookout than a colorful floor cloth saying "Thanks for coming!" along with the date of your soiree?
MATERIALS
- Pre-primed artist's floor canvas slightly larger than the space you would like to cover
- Latex paint
- Brushes
- Heavy-duty fabric glue
- Non-yellowing polyurethane
INSTRUCTIONS
- Fold under all of the canvas edges 1-1/4 inches and glue in place with fabric glue. Cut away excess at corners so it will lie flat.
- Paint the background of your design. You may want to use two coats
- Paint the designs of the rest of your floor cloth, including any stencil work.
- Cover the completed work with at least two coats of non-yellowing polyurethane to protect from damage. Apply to both sides.
You can get creative with your canvas. Try dying it to match your décor and attaching dowel rods to create a colorful, new hammock. Hang it from the porch ceiling or between two trees to make a beautiful place to relax.
Advertisement