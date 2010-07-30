3 Ways to Perk Up Your Outdoor Areas

Have each member of the family paint a pot before assembling and let dry. Remember, one pot will be completely visible while the others will be partially obscured by the pot above it.

Fold cord in half and tie a knot, leaving a loop to hang the wind chime. Thread the two ends through a bead.

Thread the ends of the cord through the upside down clay pot you want on top.

Thread another bead on, inside the pot. This will secure the pot. Make five knots below the bead. Beads and knots keep the pots apart.

Repeat the above step until all pots are threaded together.