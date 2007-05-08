Persian violet's flowers spread evenly over its green foliage.

Persian violet bears pretty bluish or white flowers that are easily kept in bloom but difficult to get to rebloom.

The Persian violet is usually purchased in full bloom with 1/2-inch blue or white flowers spread evenly over a rounded ball of foliage. The one-inch leaves are shiny and oval in form.

It is easy to keep the Persian violet blooming for three or four months. After that, it begins to go downhill. Although cuttings can be taken at this point, they never seem to equal the original plant in size or floriferousness.

Persian Violet Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Exacum affine

Common Name: Persian Violet

Light Requirement for Persian Violet: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Persian Violet: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Persian Violet: High

Temperature for Persian Violet: House

Fertilizer for Persian Violet: Balanced

Potting Mix for Persian Violet: All-Purpose

Propagation of Persian Violet: Seed, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Persian Violet: Table

Care Rating for Persian Violet: Temporary

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.