Persian violet bears pretty bluish or white flowers that are easily kept in bloom but difficult to get to rebloom.
The Persian violet is usually purchased in full bloom with 1/2-inch blue or white flowers spread evenly over a rounded ball of foliage. The one-inch leaves are shiny and oval in form.
It is easy to keep the Persian violet blooming for three or four months. After that, it begins to go downhill. Although cuttings can be taken at this point, they never seem to equal the original plant in size or floriferousness.
Persian Violet Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Exacum affine
Common Name: Persian Violet
Light Requirement for Persian Violet: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Persian Violet: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Persian Violet: High
Temperature for Persian Violet: House
Fertilizer for Persian Violet: Balanced
Potting Mix for Persian Violet: All-Purpose
Propagation of Persian Violet: Seed, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Persian Violet: Table
Care Rating for Persian Violet: Temporary
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.