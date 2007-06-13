The Phalaenopsis (moth orchids) from east Asia and the western Pacific get their name from “phalaina; moth” and “opsis; appearance.” Most are slow growing, monopodial, epiphytic orchids with dark, glossy-green or bluish mottled leathery leaves. There are about thirty-five species and hundreds of hybrids. Phalaenopsis have been hybridized since 1887, not only within the genus, but also with other closely related genera such as Doritis, Renanthera, Rhynchostylis, and Vanda.
Phalaenopsis Orchid
Phalaenopsis have long roots and do not like to be disturbed. When growing them in clay pots, it is sometimes possible to transfer the plant in its pot into a larger pot Phalaenopsis are ideal for growing indoors. They prefer warm temperatures (65°F nights and 75°F to 80°F days) and shaded light. Watch out for sunburn. To avoid rot, hang or tip the plants so water does not collect between the leaves.
Orchid Types
Learn how to grow orchids:
