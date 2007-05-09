Piggyback plant grows quickly and is easy to propagate. See more pictures of house plants.

Piggyback plant bears long-stalked, hairy, heart-shaped, apple-green leaves with toothed margins. A baby plant is produced from the center of each leaf and, as it grows, its weight causes the leaf to trail. A variegated version is also common.

This plant is not hard to grow if good air circulation can be provided during periods of extreme heat. Baby plants cut off and pressed onto the surface of a moist potting mix will quickly grow to adult size.

Piggyback Plant Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Tolmiea menziesii

Common Names: Piggyback Plant, Mother of Thousands, Youth-on-Age

Light Requirement for Piggyback Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Piggyback Plant: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Piggyback Plant: Average Home

Temperature for Piggyback Plant: Cool to Cold

Fertilizer for Piggyback Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Piggyback Plant: All-Purpose

Propagation of Piggyback Plant: Division, Layering, Leaf Cuttings

Decorative Use for Piggyback Plant: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for Piggyback Plant: Easy

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.