Piggyback plant bears long-stalked, hairy, heart-shaped, apple-green leaves with toothed margins. A baby plant is produced from the center of each leaf and, as it grows, its weight causes the leaf to trail. A variegated version is also common.
This plant is not hard to grow if good air circulation can be provided during periods of extreme heat. Baby plants cut off and pressed onto the surface of a moist potting mix will quickly grow to adult size.
Piggyback Plant Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Tolmiea menziesii
Common Names: Piggyback Plant, Mother of Thousands, Youth-on-Age
Light Requirement for Piggyback Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Piggyback Plant: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Piggyback Plant: Average Home
Temperature for Piggyback Plant: Cool to Cold
Fertilizer for Piggyback Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Piggyback Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation of Piggyback Plant: Division, Layering, Leaf Cuttings
Decorative Use for Piggyback Plant: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Piggyback Plant: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
