If you're looking for pink to fuchsia flowers, the world of annuals includes high-performance plants that give you speedy garden results. These plants, whether small or large, are primed to germinate quickly when conditions are right, grow speedily, and then do what they do so well -- make loads of flowers, fruits, roots, and seeds for the duration of the growing period. Many of the best flowers for bedding and containers are annuals. They can be used alone or in combination with perennials, shrubs, and trees.

Annuals generally need sunshine and rich, moist soil for all that growth, but there are types that have adapted to dry or shady conditions. Look at any popular seed catalog to get a quick glimpse at the astonishing bounty of annuals within your reach. Annuals are great for beginning gardeners, but experts grow them, too.

The following links will give you more information about pink to fuchsia annual flowers. Before planting, check with your garden center to make sure that the flowers you've selected will flourish in your locale.

