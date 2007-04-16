Many people believe the flowering season starts in late spring and ends in early fall, but it can actually last much longer. There are a whole series of plants that bloom through the "off season." A few of these are shrubs, but most of the season's extenders are hearty bulbs. In this article, we'll discuss planning a bulb garden, bulb definitions and defining bulb tubers and rhizomes.

Bulbs are curious plants. While other plants go dormant during winter, bulbs are actively growing, underground. Winter is when they send their roots deep into the soil and begin to sprout. Then, in early spring, while all the other plants are just beginning to stir, bulbs burst into bloom. When summer arrives and sunlight is abundant, other plants come into their prime, but bulbs lose their leaves and go fully dormant.

Bulbs are most often included in other flower beds. Rock gardens abound with miniature ones; tulips, narcissi, crocus, and lilies find their way into just about every perennial border. But for those who love growing bulbs, there is nothing like giving them a garden of their own. From the earliest bulbs of late winter and spring to the alliums of early summer to a host of lilies throughout summer to fall-flowering bulbs of autumn, you can have bulbs in bloom almost every month of the year.

