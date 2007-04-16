Planning a Bulb Garden

Bulb Definitions
Gardeners tend to refer to any plant with an underground storage organ as a bulb, but there are actually many different categories.
True bulbs are made up of modified leaves that are attached to a flat basal plate and that surround the following season's bud. Many true bulbs, such as tulips and narcissi, are surrounded by a papery outer tunic. In others, such as lilies and fritillarias, the bulb is covered by fleshy scales.
Corms look like bulbs on the outside, including the flat basal plate and the papery tunic. But when they are cut open, they have a solid starchy interior stem. Crocuses are an example of typical corms.
In the final section, we'll define tubers and rhizomes.
