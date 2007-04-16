Planning a Bulb Garden

The potato is a typical tuber.

Tubers and rhizomes share many similarities with true bulbs and corms, but they do have some key differences.

Tubers are modified stems with starchy interiors but no basal plate or tunic. Both roots and shoots sprout from the same growth buds, called eyes. The potato is a typical tuber. Tuberous roots are similar to tubers but are really swollen roots. Dahlias produce tuberous roots.

" " Rhizomes grow in a horizontal direction.

Rhizomes are thickened underground stems. They grow in a horizontal direction, sprouting new sections as they go. The bearded iris (Iris germanica) has a typical rhizome.

