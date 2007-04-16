Planting a Garden

Plants Suitable for Softwood Stem Cutting
Starting your own plants from stem cuttings is a great option for gardeners who want to save money and expand their options. Propagation from stem cuttings, though, demand a bit of attention and care.
If you want to give propagating stem cuttings a shot, try your luck with these plant varieties:
- Asters
- Bee balm
- Catmint
- Bellflowers
- Blanketflowers
- Blueberries
- Bugleweed
- Chrysanthemums
- Clematis
- Dahlias
- Fuchsias
- Bedding geraniums
- Lavender
- Maples
