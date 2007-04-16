Planting a Garden

Many plants can be grown from stem cuttings.

Starting your own plants from stem cuttings is a great option for gardeners who want to save money and expand their options. Propagation from stem cuttings, though, demand a bit of attention and care.

If you want to give propagating stem cuttings a shot, try your luck with these plant varieties:

Advertisement

Keep reading to learn about layering plants.

Looking for more information about gardening? Try these: