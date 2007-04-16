Planting a Garden

Layered stems develop roots while still

The process of layering is typically used to propagate hard-to-root shrubs like azaleas. Layering also works well with shrubs that have low-growing or creeping branches, like creeping rosemary. Layered stems develop roots while still connected to the mother plant, which helps encourage the rooting process.

Follow these steps for layering:

In the spring, select a low, flexible branch that will bend down to the ground easily.

Prepare well-drained but moisture-retentive soil where the stem will touch the ground.

Nick the bark off the side of the stem that will touch the ground and remove the leaves near the nick. Dust the cut with rooting hormone.

Cover the barren and nicked stem with soil. Top it with a rock, or pin it in place with a stake or metal pin.

The branch tip will become the new plant. If it is an upright grower, stake the tip upright to give it a good shape.

Keep the rooting area moist for several months, until roots develop and become large enough to support the new plant.

Cut the new plant free from the parent branch and transplant it to a pot or new site in the garden.

