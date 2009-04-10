Planting Dwarf Fruit Trees in Pots

Materials:
- Dwarf Fruit Tree
- Clay pot - to fit fruit tree
- Potting Soil
- Pete Moss
- Bucket of Water
- Broken pottery pieces
Instructions:
- Wet down clay pot - to keep pot from drying out soil.
- Place broken pottery pieces in bottom of pot - to make drainage efficient.
- Place pot in area that gets plenty of sunlight.
- Fill pot halfway with potting soil.
- Plant dwarf fruit tree in pot at level it was in original container.
- Fill rest of pot with potting soil.
- Dip pete moss into bucket of water, squeeze out excess water.
- Place pete moss on top of soil around fruit tree.
- Water everyday.