Planting a Living Bouquet in a Pot

Place coffee filter over drain hole in bottom of pot. This will prevent soil from leaking through when watered.

Add stones to bottom of pot, on top of coffee filter. This will create proper drainage.

Fill pot halfway with lightweight potting soil using hand trowel.

Arrange and plant your plants in the design you desire. Be sure the plants are planted at the level they were in their original containers.

Fill the pot the rest of the way with the lightweight potting soil.

Dip pete moss in bucket of water, squeeze excess water out of pete moss. Place moistened pete moss on top of soil around your new potted plants. The pete moss helps keep moisture in and also creates finished look.

Water your living bouquet.