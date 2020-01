In CNC (computer numerically controlled) cutting, you arrange your shapes on the computer screen and cut them automatically, without having to touch the material. Photo courtesy Torchmate CNC Cutting Systems

Plasma cutters are now a staple of industry. They are used largely in custom auto shops as well as by car manufacturers to customize and create chassis and frames. Construction companies use plasma cutters in large-scale projects to cut and fabricate huge beams or metal-sheet goods. Locksmiths use plasma cutters to bore into safes and vaults when customers have been locked out.