Pleurothallis is the largest genus of American orchids and contains over 1000 species of small to miniature orchids. They range from Florida to southern South America. The name comes from the Greek words “pleuron; rib,” and “thallos; shoot” and refers to their riblike stems.



Pleurothallis Orchid



While the individual cream, yellow, or white flowers of Pleurothallis orchids are hard to appreciate without a magnifying glass, the flower sprays are lovely and long lasting.

Pleurothallis orchids are easy to grow and can be tucked into any collection. Give them intermediate to warm temperatures, filtered light, and keep them evenly moist. Water them less in the winter.

