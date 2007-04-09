House Plant: Pocketbook Plant
The pocketbook plant’s clusters of strikingly beautiful flowers are one to two inches across. Each is shaped like a tiny pouch and is brilliantly colored in red, yellow, and orange, often with contrasting spots and blotches.
This plant is generally purchased in bloom or bud and is best discarded after its flowering ceases, since it will not bloom again. To prolong blooming, keep the air cool. It can be raised from seed, but only if cool to cold conditions prevail.
Pocketbook Plant Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Calceolaria herbeohybrida
Common Names: Pocketbook Plant, Pouch Flower, Slipper Plant
Light Requirement: Bright Light
Water Requirement: Evenly Moist
Humidity: High
Temperature: Cool to Cold
Fertilizer: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix: All-Purpose
Propagation: Seed
Decorative Use: Table
Care Rating: Temporary
