Podocarpus (Podocarpus macrophyllus), a type of foliage plant originally from China and Japan, has long, narrow, leathery, dark green, three to four-inch leaves that grow on woody stems 15- to 36-inches long.

It is available all year long. Podocarpus is conditioned by cutting one to two inches off the bottom of the stems and by removing the leaves that will be below the surface of the water. Place the stems in lukewarm water. Podocarpus will last from one to three weeks. Its texture and dark green color adds weight and solidity to arrangements.

