The ponytail plant, also called the elephant foot or bottle palm, is a house plant that is perfect for beginners. A treelike plant native of Mexico, the ponytail plant is noted for its swollen trunk and its thick mop of long, straplike leaves that cascade down around the plant.

A veritable camel among house plants, the ponytail plant can survive for long periods on the water stored in its trunk. Although it prefers full sun, it is surprisingly tolerant of poor light. The ponytail plant is extremely slow-growing, and it is therefore best to purchase a specimen of the desired size.

Ponytail Plant Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Beaucarnea recurvata

Common Names: Ponytail Plant, Elephant Foot, Bottle Palm

Light Requirement for Ponytail Plant: Full Sun to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Ponytail Plant: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Ponytail Plant: Average Home

Temperature for Ponytail Plant: Cool

Fertilizer for Ponytail Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Ponytail Plant: Cactus

Propagation of Ponytail Plant: Seed

Decorative Use for Ponytail Plant: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Ponytail Plant: Very Easy

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.