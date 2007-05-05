The ponytail plant, also called the elephant foot or bottle palm, is a house plant that is perfect for beginners. A treelike plant native of Mexico, the ponytail plant is noted for its swollen trunk and its thick mop of long, straplike leaves that cascade down around the plant.
Advertisement
A veritable camel among house plants, the ponytail plant can survive for long periods on the water stored in its trunk. Although it prefers full sun, it is surprisingly tolerant of poor light. The ponytail plant is extremely slow-growing, and it is therefore best to purchase a specimen of the desired size.
Ponytail Plant Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Beaucarnea recurvata
Common Names: Ponytail Plant, Elephant Foot, Bottle Palm
Light Requirement for Ponytail Plant: Full Sun to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Ponytail Plant: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Ponytail Plant: Average Home
Temperature for Ponytail Plant: Cool
Fertilizer for Ponytail Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Ponytail Plant: Cactus
Propagation of Ponytail Plant: Seed
Decorative Use for Ponytail Plant: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Ponytail Plant: Very Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.