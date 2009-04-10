Poolside Landscaping

When planning to add greenery around your yard, house or pool, begin by researching which plants do best in the type of climate in which you live. Be sure and factor in how much maintenance your schedule allows!

Next, clear out your space of the existing landscaping or shrubbery.

Arrange your new greenery around the area, where you think you might want it. This will give you the visualization you need before you start digging holes.

Begin digging! If you hit hard ground while digging, you may have to stab at it for a while with a shovel, or try using a jackhammer.

When you're ready to plant your greenery, first place the plant in its hole and then add mulch into the extra space. Fill in mulch and soil all the way around the plant. Tip: Always mix in mulch when planting, especially when you're working in poor soil.

Keep the emitter line sticking up out of the soil and mulch. This will help ensure the area is irrigated properly. Tip: Talk to a professional so you know when certain plants can expect to bloom, mature or color, and how much care each needs.