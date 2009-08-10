Porch Decor Pictures

What does your porch say about you? Is it a space to entertain or a place to relax and read? Check out our pictures of the latest and greatest trends in porch dÃƒÂ©cor.
Why not try a porch hammock instead of a porch swing? This porch overlooks the mountains outside Utuado, Puerto Rico.
White columns and white wicker furniture set off the dark red brick along the front of this home. Potted plants provide colorful accents.
An intricate lamp sheds dappled light on this porch at night while a single orchid gives the scene an understated flair.
An enclosed porch can be comfortable in all seasons. This one features a hardwood floor, wicker furniture and a swing.
Red and blue flowers and an American flag give this Craftsman-style house a patriotic look. Hanging baskets decorate the porch.
A dark red door is a striking complement to this slate-gray home. Topiary trees and a birdbath statue adorn the front stoop.
This multicolor hardwood front porch offers a pleasant morning view. Hanging baskets add a touch of color.
Hanging baskets aren't the only option for decorating a porch perimeter. Here, rail-top baskets add a view of colorful flowers to the scene.
Sometimes, a rustic, weathered look is best for the surrounding scenery. These wooden rocking chairs invite relaxation with a view of the Great Smoky Mountains.
A dark brown roof and porch railing give this Ecuadorian home an earthy feel. Terracotta pots add natural charm.
Textured stone and gnarled plants provide most of the décor of this Mediterranean garden. Flowering plants add colorful highlights.
The patterns of light from well-placed lamps create dramatic shadow patterns in this recessed alcove. Intricate benches provide space to relax and contemplate.
A print chaise longue acts as a porch seat under a window in northwest India. Carvings in the walls and on the shutters add subtle flair.
Quaint gardens surround the porches in a residential neighborhood. The homes' dark colors are set off by the white stairs, rails and supports.