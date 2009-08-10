Porch Decor Pictures

What does your porch say about you? Is it a space to entertain or a place to relax and read? Check out our pictures of the latest and greatest trends in porch dÃƒÂ©cor.

iStockphoto.com/christinegonsalves Why not try a porch hammock instead of a porch swing? This porch overlooks the mountains outside Utuado, Puerto Rico.

iStockphoto.com/kopperhead White columns and white wicker furniture set off the dark red brick along the front of this home. Potted plants provide colorful accents.

iStockphoto.com/mtilghma An intricate lamp sheds dappled light on this porch at night while a single orchid gives the scene an understated flair.

iStockphoto.com/bjones27 An enclosed porch can be comfortable in all seasons. This one features a hardwood floor, wicker furniture and a swing.

iStockphoto.com/Darinburt Red and blue flowers and an American flag give this Craftsman-style house a patriotic look. Hanging baskets decorate the porch.

iStockphoto.com/byllwill A dark red door is a striking complement to this slate-gray home. Topiary trees and a birdbath statue adorn the front stoop.

iStockphoto.com/chandlerphoto This multicolor hardwood front porch offers a pleasant morning view. Hanging baskets add a touch of color.

iStockphoto.com/Digistu Hanging baskets aren't the only option for decorating a porch perimeter. Here, rail-top baskets add a view of colorful flowers to the scene.

iStockphoto.com/wbritten Sometimes, a rustic, weathered look is best for the surrounding scenery. These wooden rocking chairs invite relaxation with a view of the Great Smoky Mountains.

iStockphoto.com/spfoto A dark brown roof and porch railing give this Ecuadorian home an earthy feel. Terracotta pots add natural charm.

iStockphoto.com/tella_db Textured stone and gnarled plants provide most of the décor of this Mediterranean garden. Flowering plants add colorful highlights.

iStockphoto.com/chandlerphoto The patterns of light from well-placed lamps create dramatic shadow patterns in this recessed alcove. Intricate benches provide space to relax and contemplate.

iStockphoto.com/AlanLagadu A print chaise longue acts as a porch seat under a window in northwest India. Carvings in the walls and on the shutters add subtle flair.