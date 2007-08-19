The Portea bromeliad features long leaves. See more pictures of bromeliads.

Portea is a small bromeliad genus of six species from Brazil. It was named after Dr. Marius Porte, a French plant collector. He introduced porteas into cultivation at the end of the 19th century.

Portea petropolitana var. extensa is a large, magnificent plant. The yellow-green leaves are two feet long and have large spines on the edges.

The rosy-red flower stalk stands three to four feet tall. The flowers are lavender. The green berries turn purple with age.

Give porteas warm temperatures and filtered to bright light. Keep them evenly moist. This bulky plant needs plenty of room.

