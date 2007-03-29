Health Benefits of Potatoes
Potatoes are an excellent source of almost every essential vitamin and mineral.
Potatoes are nutrient-dense, meaning you receive many nutrients for the amount of calories they have. The fiber is half soluble, half insoluble, so it helps to keep you regular and helps to lower cholesterol. And slowing down digestion helps to keep you full longer. Phytochemicals in potatoes include flavanoids and a recently identified compound called kukoamine that appears to help lower blood pressure.
As it turns out, the bad rap belongs to the toppings and preparation methods we often use to turn potatoes from a healthful food to a fatty, salty snack. The health-conscious will want to bake, not fry, and be conscious of the nutritional value of the oils, toppings, and condiments that touch our spuds.
Nutritional Values for White Potato, Fresh, Baked (with Skin)
Serving Size: 1 large baking potato (3-4")
|Calories
|278
|Fat
|<1 g
|Saturated Fat
|<1 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|Protein
|6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6 g
|Sodium
|21 mg
|Vitamin C
|37 mg
|Thiamin
|<1 mg
|Niacin
|5 mg
|Vitamin B6
|1 mg
|Copper
|<1 mg
|Iron
|2 mg
|Magnesium
|81 mg
|Manganese
|<1 mg
|Phosphorus
|224 mg
|Potassium
|1,627 mg
