Potatoes have been getting a bad rap in the food world. But the pride of Idaho actually has much to boast about. Potatoes are filling, moderate in calories, and non-fattening, and are an excellent way to ensure your continued success in eating healthy.





Potatoes are an excellent source of almost every essential vitamin and mineral.

Whoever coined the phrase "the lowly potato" certainly wasn't aware of its nutrient values. And anyone who still shuns the potato thinking it is fattening is missing out on a food tailor-made for the calorie-conscious person.

Potatoes are nutrient-dense, meaning you receive many nutrients for the amount of calories they have. The fiber is half soluble, half insoluble, so it helps to keep you regular and helps to lower cholesterol. And slowing down digestion helps to keep you full longer. Phytochemicals in potatoes include flavanoids and a recently identified compound called kukoamine that appears to help lower blood pressure.







As it turns out, the bad rap belongs to the toppings and preparation methods we often use to turn potatoes from a healthful food to a fatty, salty snack. The health-conscious will want to bake, not fry, and be conscious of the nutritional value of the oils, toppings, and condiments that touch our spuds. With the exception of vitamin A , white potatoes have just about every nutrient. Did you know potatoes are full of vitamin C ? However, since we do not eat potatoes raw, most of the vitamin C is lost due to the heat of cooking. In addition, one baked potato offers about 20 percent of the daily recommended amount of vitamin B6 , which is good news for your heart. They are also very high in potassium , beating other potassium-rich foods. They are a good source of iron and copper , too. In fact, a potato a day is good for your heart , promoting normal blood-pressure levels.

Nutritional Values for White Potato, Fresh, Baked (with Skin)

Serving Size: 1 large baking potato (3-4")

