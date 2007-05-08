Pothos has variegated leaves of green and white.

Pothos is one of the easiest house plants for which to care. It is usually used in hanging baskets, but can be trained to climb.

The pothos is a common, tough-as-nails plant with vining stems and shiny, heart-shaped leaves that are irregularly marbled with yellow or white. It looks like a variegated heartleaf philodendron. In bright light, its leaves become quite large.

It is often trained up a wooden stake, but should be pinched frequently to maintain its shape. The pothos tolerates shady conditions, but will lose its attractive variegation if the light is too low. Cuttings root readily.

Pothos Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Epipremnum aureum (Scindapsus aureum)

Common Names: Pothos, Devil’s Ivy, Golden Pothos

Light Requirement for Pothos: Bright Light to Light Shade

Water Requirement for Pothos: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Pothos: Average Home

Temperature for Pothos: House

Fertilizer for Pothos: Balanced

Potting Mix for Pothos: All-Purpose

Propagation of Pothos: Layering, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Pothos: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for Pothos: Very Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.