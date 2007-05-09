Prayer plant is also sometimes called rabbit tracks. It requires just a little attention to thrive.
The prayer plant is a spreading plant best known for its habit of folding up its three- by five-inch leaves at night. The leaves are oval and marked with red veins on some varieties, dark spots on others. The pinkish flowers are insignificant.
To avoid brown leaf tips, keep the soil evenly moist, avoid dry air, and leach frequently to avoid mineral salt build-up.
Prayer Plant Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Maranta leuconeura
Common Names: Prayer Plant, Rabbit Tracks
Light Requirement for Prayer Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Prayer Plant: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Prayer Plant: High
Temperature for Prayer Plant: House
Fertilizer for Prayer Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Prayer Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation of Prayer Plant: Division, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Prayer Plant: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Prayer Plant: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.