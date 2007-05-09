Prayer plant is also sometimes called rabbit tracks. It requires just a little attention to thrive.

The prayer plant is a spreading plant best known for its habit of folding up its three- by five-inch leaves at night. The leaves are oval and marked with red veins on some varieties, dark spots on others. The pinkish flowers are insignificant.

To avoid brown leaf tips, keep the soil evenly moist, avoid dry air, and leach frequently to avoid mineral salt build-up.

Prayer Plant Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Maranta leuconeura

Common Names: Prayer Plant, Rabbit Tracks

Light Requirement for Prayer Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Prayer Plant: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Prayer Plant: High

Temperature for Prayer Plant: House

Fertilizer for Prayer Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Prayer Plant: All-Purpose

Propagation of Prayer Plant: Division, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Prayer Plant: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for Prayer Plant: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.