Prickly pear cactus, as with most prickly pears, is instantly recognizable as a cactus by its flat pads, although some have cylindrical segments. They are often lightly spined, but make up for this apparent lack of self-defense through abundant quantities of innocent-looking tufts of glochids -- fishhook-like prickles that break off and stay in the finger.
They rarely bloom indoors, but their large yellow, purple, red, or orange flowers are very attractive. Pads can be broken off and rooted at any time of year.
Prickly Pear Cactus Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Opuntia species
Common Names: Prickly Pear, Bunny Ears, Beaver Tail Cactus
Light Requirement for Prickly Pear Cactus: Full Sun
Water Requirement for Prickly Pear Cactus: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Prickly Pear Cactus: Average Home
Temperature for Prickly Pear Cactus: House to Cold
Fertilizer for Prickly Pear Cactus: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Prickly Pear Cactus: Cactus
Propagation of Prickly Pear Cactus: Seed, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Prickly Pear Cactus: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Prickly Pear Cactus: Very Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
