Pumpkins are tender annuals with large leaves on branching vines that can grow 20 feet long. The male and female flowers grow on the same vine, and the fruit can weigh as much as 100 pounds.



Common Name: Pumpkin

Scientific Name: Cucurbita species

Hardiness: Very tender (harvest before first frost)



