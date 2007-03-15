Home & Garden
Pumpkins

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Pumpkins
Pumpkins are a fall holiday essential.
See more pumpkin patch pictures.

Whether you want a home-grown jack-o'-lantern or you need materials for your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie, a pumpkin patch has what you need. In this article, we'll talk about growing pumpkins, selecting and serving pumpkins, and the health benefits of pumpkins.

Pumpkins are tender annuals with large leaves on branching vines that can grow 20 feet long. The male and female flowers grow on the same vine, and the fruit can weigh as much as 100 pounds.

Common Name: Pumpkin
Scientific Name: Cucurbita species
Hardiness: Very tender (harvest before first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow your own pumpkin patch.



