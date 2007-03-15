Health Benefits of Pumpkins
No matter how health-conscious your eating habits, everyone needs a little dessert sometimes. Pumpkin is perfect when you want a healthy treat. That way, you can have all of the enjoyment without any of the guilt.
The pumpkin is an American original. Pumpkins, belonging to the squash family, have an understated taste that lends itself well to a variety of dishes. Besides, pumpkins make a great fat substitute in baking.
Health Benefits
The distinctive bright orange color of pumpkin clearly indicates that it's an excellent source of that all-important antioxidant beta-carotene. Research shows that people who eat a diet rich in beta-carotene are less likely to develop certain cancers than those who fail to include beta-carotene-rich foods in their diet. Pumpkin also has another carotenoid, beta-cryptoxanthin, which may decrease the risk of lung cancer in smokers.
Nutritional Value of Pumpkins
Serving Size: 1/2 cup, mashed, cooked
Pumpkins are an excellent source of
beta-carotene.
|Calories
|24
|Fat
|0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Carbohydrate
|6 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1 g
|Sodium
|1 mg
|Vitamin A
|6,115 IU
|Niacin
|1 mg
|Vitamin C
|6 mg
|Calcium
|18 mg
|Potassium
|282 mg
|Carotenoids
|6,012 micrograms
