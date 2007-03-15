Home & Garden
Pumpkins

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Health Benefits of Pumpkins

No matter how health-conscious your eating habits, everyone needs a little dessert sometimes. Pumpkin is perfect when you want a healthy treat. That way, you can have all of the enjoyment without any of the guilt.

Pumpkins
Pumpkins are an excellent source of
beta-carotene.

The pumpkin is an American original. Pumpkins, belonging to the squash family, have an understated taste that lends itself well to a variety of dishes. Besides, pumpkins make a great fat substitute in baking.

Health Benefits

The distinctive bright orange color of pumpkin clearly indicates that it's an excellent source of that all-important antioxidant beta-carotene. Research shows that people who eat a diet rich in beta-carotene are less likely to develop certain cancers than those who fail to include beta-carotene-rich foods in their diet. Pumpkin also has another carotenoid, beta-cryptoxanthin, which may decrease the risk of lung cancer in smokers.

Nutritional Value of Pumpkins
Serving Size: 1/2 cup, mashed, cooked
Calories 24
Fat 0 g
Saturated Fat 0 g
Cholesterol 0 mg
Carbohydrate 6 g
Protein 1 g
Dietary Fiber 1 g
Sodium 1 mg
Vitamin A 6,115 IU
Niacin 1 mg
Vitamin C 6 mg
Calcium 18 mg
Potassium 282 mg
Carotenoids 6,012 micrograms

Want even more information about pumpkins? Try these links:
  • How to Carve a Pumpkin: The jack-o'-lantern is a quintessential element of Halloween celebrations. Learn about the basic carving tools and techniques.
  • Nutrition: Find out how pumpkins fit in with your overall nutrition plan.
  • Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
  • Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.
This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.

