Purple passion vine is an easy house plant to care for as long as it is neither overfed nor kept in a dark place.

The clambering branches and toothed leaves of the purple passion vine are so completely covered in purple hair that the entire plant takes on a rich, velvety appearance. The orange shaving-brush flowers are unattractive and unpleasantly scented and should be suppressed.

Don’t overfeed this plant or give it insufficient light -- its attractive purple coloration will fade. It also ages rapidly, so don’t hesitate to prune it severely. New plants are readily started from cuttings.

Purple Passion Vine Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Gynura aurantiaca sarmentosa

Common Names: Purple Passion Vine, Velvet Plant

Light Requirement for Purple Passion Vine: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Purple Passion Vine: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Purple Passion Vine: High

Temperature for Purple Passion Vine: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Purple Passion Vine: Balanced

Potting Mix for Purple Passion Vine: All-Purpose

Propagation of Purple Passion Vine: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Purple Passion Vine: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for Purple Passion Vine: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.