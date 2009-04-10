Putting Greens

With a backyard putting green, you'll be able to work on your golf skills without driving to the course. Jupiter Images/ Thinkstock

The Backyard Brigade helped turn an old horse corral into a golf-lover's dream. The homeowner's owned and tended to horses for as long as they could remember but wanted to focus on improving their putting game ... while also adding a little color and privacy to their expansive back yard.

Start by using spray paint to outline the areas for the putting green and the dry riverbed. This is the easy part — the toughest will be digging up all the hard soil for the riverbed, green and sand traps. They begin by leveling and prepping the area for the green, digging a gully for the dry riverbed, and cutting the stump of the pepper tree. Then complete the layout and pour the cement for the putting green. Get the sand in place for the sand traps. The remaining tasks are finishing the sand traps, completing the putting green, adding the groundcover, and of course, cleaning up.