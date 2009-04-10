Home & Garden
Putting Greens

Plant Ficus Trees and Lay Down Ground Cover

Ficus is excellent for coverage, which will be dually beneficial — saving Christine and Danny's neighbors from wayward golf balls and giving the homeowners some added privacy! Begin by digging holes along the outside of the yard, or the fence, and measuring the holes to make sure they're accurately sized. Then, plant the ficus trees. Use shredded bark as ground cover, and shovel the bark throughout the barren areas of the yard, especially around the sand traps.

