There are many ways to edge a garden, but no matter which way you choose to do it, creating a crisp, clean line between the garden and its neighboring grass or walkway helps define it and makes it stand out. Installing a straight metal or plastic garden edge will also help to keep weeds from creeping into the garden. For a more decorative look, bricks or stones are a good option. Or if you just want the garden to have a fresh look, use a garden edging tool to create a crisp even line in the dirt along the border of your garden.

