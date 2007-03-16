Radishes are quick-growing vegetables that spice up any garden. These hardy plants can withstand cool weather, making them a versatile garden addition for all climates.
Radishes are hardy biennials that are grown as annuals. They produce rosettes of lobed leaves and white, red, or black roots, depending on the variety.
Common Name: Radish
Scientific Name: Raphanus sativus
Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow radishes in your vegetable garden.
Want even more information about growing radishes? Try these links:
- Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
- Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.
- Radish Garnishes: Take radishes from the garden to the kitchen by making radish fans and radish rose garnishes.