Radishes are hardy and fast-growing plants.

Radishes are hardy biennials that are grown as annuals. They produce rosettes of lobed leaves and white, red, or black roots, depending on the variety.

Common Name: Radish

Scientific Name: Raphanus sativus

Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow radishes in your vegetable garden.

