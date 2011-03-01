10 Private Islands We Wish We Could Afford

With so many possible island hideaways to choose from, it's hard to pick the most amazing. See more paradise pictures Hemera/ Thinkstock

Imagine you suddenly have more money than you know what to do with. You have a home on every continent and a private yacht bigger than the house you grew up in. You've even started your very own, very admirable charitable organization. But still, something is missing. And that something is your own private island.

For most of us, the dream of buying an island is just that -- a dream. We imagine ourselves escaping the drudgeries of work and civilization as we laze our afternoons away surrounded by swaying palm trees and sparkling turquoise waters. But for the super wealthy, the idea of owning an island may not be so far-fetched. In fact, entire professions specialize in advertising and marketing islands for sale, brokering the deals, and financing or developing projects after the transaction.

Chances are, if you have the desire and the means to buy your own land mass, there's a private island out there that's perfect for you. And even if you're not buying, it's always fun to look. The possibilities include everything from simple cottages on tiny rock outcrops to 1,500-acre (607-hectare) tracts with sweeping views and elaborate villas staffed with full-time servants.

With so many possible island hideaways to choose from, it's hard to pick the most amazing. Some of the islands landed on this top 10 list because of their exquisite beauty and others because their unapologetic, over-the-top extravagance. But they all have something in common: Every single one of them made us wish we were there. Here are 10 private islands we really wish we could afford.