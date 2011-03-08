10 Reasons Not to Buy a House

Since the housing bubble burst and prices dropped, you hear a lot of people saying that it's a great time to buy a house. For some that may be true: Interest rates are low, and there are some great bargains on the market. Housing prices and interest rates aren't the only factors when you're considering homeownership, though, and there are times when renting is still the best option.

Even with lower home prices, there are a lot of responsibilities and additional expenses that go along with homeownership. From paying for maintenance to maintaining your ability to move, there's more to consider than just that mortgage payment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let's look at some of the reasons why you might not want to buy a house.