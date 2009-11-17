10 Things to Do When You Arrive at Your New Home

Not to be too redundant but … moving can be tiring and stressful. So, after you've spent the day schlepping furniture and unpacking boxes, you need a good night's rest. There's no need to stay up until 2 or 3 a.m. Those boxes aren't going anywhere, and by now, you've already unpacked the essentials. By getting an adequate amount of sleep, you'll be ready and able to get started on whatever you need to do the next day, whether it be unpacking the library, hanging all the paintings or taking the day off to explore your new town.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles