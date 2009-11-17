10 Things to Do When You Arrive at Your New Home

Unless you've hired the movers to help you unpack, don't try to unpack everything at once. Sort your carefully labeled boxes so that you only have to unpack what is absolutely necessary. This gives you the time to organize your space as you go, instead of being forced to toss things randomly into cupboards and closets. Look for towels, bed linens, toiletries and other essentials. Unpack a few clothes so that you'll have something to wear over the next few days. Find the coffee maker and your favorite mug. And don't forget to find Fido's food and water dishes and a few of his favorite toys.