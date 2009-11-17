10 Things to Do When You Arrive at Your New Home

Ideally, you planned it so that the movers will be finished unloading the truck before lunchtime, leaving you plenty of time to settle in to your new home. One key part to settling in is installing window treatments. While we're not suggesting you tackle all your windows at once, do try to dress the windows in the most essential rooms. When night falls, you don't want you, your family and all of your belongings on display for every passerby to see. Of course, if you've yet to even consider your window covering needs, head for the boxes marked "linens" -- you can always tack up a sheet or two until you have time to decide on tab-tops or Roman shades.