10 Things to Do When You Arrive at Your New Home

After a few hours of unpacking, you'll need some fresh air. Grab the kids, put the pooch on a leash, and hit the street for a stroll. If you can, try to meet some neighbors while you're out for your walk around the neighborhood. If the family across the street is outside playing a game of basketball, stop by to say hello. If the couple next door is weeding their garden, take time to admire and compliment their landscaping. If you see someone else walking with his or her family or dog, pause to introduce yourself. The sooner you get to know the folks around you, the quicker your new place will start to feel like home.