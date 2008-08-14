10 Questions You Should Ask Your Realtor

What are the drawbacks of my home?

Although it may seem counterintuitive, asking a real estate agent to evaluate the flaws of your home is a great way to learn other important information during the interview.

For one, if the agent tells you what sounds like legitimate drawbacks, then you know he has a seasoned, keen eye. Not only that, but you'll be able to see that the agent is honest and isn't just going to sweet-talk you into signing a contract. On the other hand, if he doesn't point out what you already know are flaws, this could be an indication that he may have only a half-hearted dedication to selling your home.

What's more, regardless of what it tells you about the agent, you can use this information in the selling process. Knowing your home's disadvantages will give you an opportunity to fix them and a more realistic expectation of the home's market value.

Overall, it's a good idea to hire a real estate agent you think will seek out your best interests. Even gut feelings can tell you something. You don't want to entrust such an important transaction to someone who doesn't make you feel comfortable.

Have more unanswered questions about house selling and buying process? See the links below.

