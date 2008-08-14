10 Questions You Should Ask Your Realtor

What are the drawbacks of my home?
Although it may seem counterintuitive, asking a real estate agent to evaluate the flaws of your home is a great way to learn other important information during the interview.
For one, if the agent tells you what sounds like legitimate drawbacks, then you know he has a seasoned, keen eye. Not only that, but you'll be able to see that the agent is honest and isn't just going to sweet-talk you into signing a contract. On the other hand, if he doesn't point out what you already know are flaws, this could be an indication that he may have only a half-hearted dedication to selling your home.
Advertisement
What's more, regardless of what it tells you about the agent, you can use this information in the selling process. Knowing your home's disadvantages will give you an opportunity to fix them and a more realistic expectation of the home's market value.
Overall, it's a good idea to hire a real estate agent you think will seek out your best interests. Even gut feelings can tell you something. You don't want to entrust such an important transaction to someone who doesn't make you feel comfortable.
Have more unanswered questions about house selling and buying process? See the links below.
Related Articles
- How Selling a House Works
- How Buying a House Works
- How Mortgages Work
- How Subprime Mortgages Work
- How Home Equity Loans Work
- How House Construction Works
- How Rent To Own Homes Work
- How Housing Cooperatives Work
- 6 Tips for the Real Estate Closing Process
- 10 Things a Home Inspection Doesn't Cover
- 10 Things to Do Before You List Your House
- 5 Staging Do's and Don'ts
- 10 First-time Homebuyer Mistakes
More Great Links
Sources
- Evans, Blanche. "Classified Intelligence, Realty Times Partner On Realtor Advertising Survey." Realty Times. August 30, 2006. (July 25, 2008) http://realtytimes.com/rtpages/20060830_advertisingsurvey.htm
- Fletcher, June. "Negotiating Real-Estate Agent's Commission." The Wall Street Journal, Dec. 6, 2010. (Jan. 4, 2011). http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052748703989004575652630596788508.html
- Geffner, Marcie. "The Seller Listing Agreement: What's It All About?" REALTOR.com. 2000. (July 25, 2008) http://www.realtor.com/Basics/Sell/ListAdvert/Agreement.asp
- HomeGain. "20 Best Questions to Ask a Real Estate Agent Before You Hire One to Sell Your Home (and the Answers You Want to Hear)" (Dec. 28, 2011) http://www.homegain.com/info_center/other/20_best_questions_to_ask_a_real_estate_agent/show_article
- HUD. "Interview with Real Estate Brokers." U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. July 7, 2004. (July 25, 2008) http://www.hud.gov/selling/intrview.cfm
- Inman News. "Top 10 Real Estate Websites in November." Dec. 22, 2011. (Jan. 4, 2012) http://www.inman.com/news/2011/12/22/top-10-real-estate-websites-in-november
- Joyce, Erin. "6 Neighborhood Red Flags." Investopedia: Financial Edge, Aug. 27, 2010. (Dec. 28 2011) http://financialedge.investopedia.com/financial-edge/0810/6-Neighborhood-Red-Flags.aspx#axzz1hk4iYhO2
- Lewis, Marilyn. "Find a Super-Star Real Estate Agent." MSN Real Estate. (Dec. 27, 2011) http://realestate.msn.com/article.aspx?cp-documentid=13108475
- Mullins, Luke. "6 Signs of a Crummy Real Estate Agent." U.S. News & World Report. July 14, 2008. (July 25, 2008) http://www.usnews.com/articles/business/real-estate/2008/07/14/6-signs-of-a-crummy-real-estate-agent.html
- National Association of Realtors. "Field Guide to Quick Real Estate Statistics." Nov. 2011. (Dec. 28, 2011) http://www.realtor.org/library/library/fg006
- Pasmanick, Zac. "Why Buyers Choose Me." The Zac Team @ RE/Max Greater Atlanta. (July 30, 2008) http://www.mlsinatlanta.com/index.asp
- Rioux, Pat. "Nine Ways A Bad Real Estate Agent Can Cost You Money" International Real Estate Digest. April 9, 2000. (July 25, 2008) http://www.ired.com/news/2000/0004/badagent.htm
- Todorova, Aleksandra. "Selling A House? Fees Are Negotiable." Wall Street Journal. April 8, 2007. (July 25, 2008) http://online.wsj.com/public/article/SB117599477375063261.html?mod=sunday _journal_primary_hs
- Total Real Estate Solutions. "Ten Questions You Must Ask a Realtor Before You List or....You Could Lose Big!" (Dec. 27, 2011) http://www.totalrealestatesolutions.com/articles/disp.cfm?aid=205&typeid=1&CFID=107772948&CFTOKEN=58381108
- Yahoo! Real Estate. "Selecting An Agent: Questions Every Seller Should Ask." (Dec. 27, 2011) http://realestate.yahoo.com/Realtors/Selecting_an_Agent_Questions_Every_Seller_Should_Ask.html
UP NEXT
8 Surprising Things Your Homeowners Insurance Doesn't Cover
If you own a home, you most likely have homeowners insurance, but how sure are you about what is and isn't covered? HowStuffWorks takes a look.