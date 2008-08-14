10 Questions You Should Ask Your Realtor

Be sure to find out whether you'll be working with the same realtor all the time or with a team. Jupiterimages/Creatas/ Thinkstock

These days real estate teams are pretty common. Whether it's a pair of agents who share the work, a single agent with a support staff behind her or a group of several agents all under one business name, you'll want to know with whom you'll be working.

There are both positives and negatives to working with real estate teams. One drawback to a team is that you might not always be working with the individual you hired. If you call to ask a question, the agent you're familiar with might not be available or the one who speaks with you. On the other hand, a team could mean that you'll get more attention and personalized service, especially if there are people taking care of the behind-the-scenes work for your agent (allowing her the luxury of more face time with you).

If your agent is part of a team, find out what aspects of the work she handles personally and whether you'll be in contact with the other team members or only your agent. Will the number you call her on be a direct line, or will you be speaking with a secretary or possibly another agent or partner?

If the agent works solo, finding out about her current workload is key. Next we'll inquire about the agent's other obligations -- after all, how else will you ensure she's available when you need her?