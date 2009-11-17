5 Tips for Settling In to a New Town

If you're moving to an unfamiliar location, treat traveling to your new hometown like you would if you were a tourist. Hit the bookstore or go shopping online, and arm yourself with up-to-date street maps of your city or town and the surrounding area as soon as possible. If you can, purchase a few guidebooks for the area as well. You can use the maps to figure out key routes, like the quickest way to get to work or school. The guidebooks will highlight sights to see and places to visit along with listing where to dine and shop. If you can't afford a guidebook or don't have time for this type of recon before the move, hit the town's visitor center or chamber of commerce once you arrive. Or, do it all online; many towns and cities host detailed Web sites brimming with information for newcomers.