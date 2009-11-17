5 Tips for Settling In to a New Town

If your children are moving to a new school, try to find some time to volunteer for school activities. This will help you get to know the school and help you understand any problems your children experience as they get oriented to a new routine. If you don't have children, you can still volunteer. Go online to find out about area nonprofits that can use your help. Many cities also have local service organizations, so you can help your new community in a variety of ways. Not only will you get the satisfaction of helping others, but you'll also be socializing with and meeting other volunteers -- like-minded but diverse individuals who could be potential new friends.