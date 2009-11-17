5 Tips for Settling In to a New Town

One of the easiest ways to get the scoop on your new hometown is by reading the local paper and any other regional periodicals you can get your hands or eyes on. You can find many of these types of publications by the rack -- and for free -- just outside the grocery store or pharmacy. But you can also find their Web sites, too. If you don't know the names of any publications, links should be available on the city's visitor center Web site or chamber of commerce site. And don't stop there. Does your new neighborhood publish a newsletter? Does the local moms club host a Facebook page? All of these will provide valuable information about community events, clubs and organizations you can join, and restaurants and retail spots you can visit.