5 Tips for Settling In to a New Town

OK, this hint should speak for itself, really. Who doesn't need a library card, right? If you want to consolidate the suggestions from the previous page with granting yourself access to a host of other reading, viewing and listening materials, just visit the local library. It's truly the all-in-one stop every newcomer should make. There you'll be able to read all the local papers and magazines that are published in your new hometown. You'll also be able to peruse the bulletin board to find out about a variety of community-sponsored activities, local organizations and clubs. You'll also have access to popular reading materials and DVDs to keep you and your family entertained as you get adjusted to your new home. And if you live in a college town, take a trip to the main library on campus; colleges and universities often offer lending privileges to local residents for a modest fee.